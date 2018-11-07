Heated debate in NA as Vawda accuses PML-N govt of stealing Karachi’s water

Water Resources Minister Faisal accused the former PML-N government of stealing Karachi’s water.“The water was stolen on the verbal orders of the federal government,” he remarked. He said that he has received reports that 58% of the city’s water has been stolen.He remarked that the devices used for telemetry where shut illegally. Telemetry is an automated communications process which helps with water management.“Many of the telemeters were closed. It is illegal to close them. They came to Pakistan, but were never taken out from the storage,” he said, adding that this caused losses worth billions of rupees.He said that the contractors have destroyed the water management system. Vawda vowed to eliminate the illegal hydrants in Karachi.The accusations irked former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who remarked that a parliamentary committee should be formed to investigate the claims.“If you continue to level accusations then start the investigation from me. If you continue to call thieves, then we will call you and your father a thief,” the PML-N leader said.Vawda responded that he will never insult anyone’s father as he has been raised better than that.