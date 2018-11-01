Hamza Shahbaz obtains pre-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz obtained pre-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court on Thursday to avoid being arrested by NAB.

His petition was heard by a two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najaf.

Hamza has been nominated in the Saaf Pani Company corruption case in which he recorded his statement in front of NAB earlier.

On May 18, he told the accountability court in Lahore that he chaired board meetings of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company in his capacity as a member of the ruling PML-N and not as a board member.

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza’s father who has been arrested by NAB in the Ashiana Housing Scheme, was also sought for an inquiry into the Saaf Paani Company corruption case.

The court has granted Hamza bail till November 13, while ordering NAB to not arrest them till the next hearing.