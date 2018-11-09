Hamza Shahbaz appears before NAB in assets beyond means case

His brother Salman Shahbaz, however, did not appear before the bureau because he is not in the country. NAB had summoned both of them in a case relating to their owning assets beyond their known means of income.Hamza is being interrogating by NAB’s investigation team. He brought with him the record of his assets for submission, as requested by NAB.Party supporters were present outside the NAB office when Hamza arrived and they showered rose petals on his car and shouted slogans in his support.He obtained interim bail from the Lahore High Court on November 1 in the Saaf Pani Company corruption case and assets beyond his income case to avoid being arrested by NAB.The court granted Hamza bail till November 13, while restraining NAB from arresting him till the next hearing.Hamza and Salman's father, Shehbaz Sharif, is already in NAB custody. He is being investigated in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam.