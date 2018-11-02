Hamid Gul’s son survives assassination attempt in Islamabad

Abdullah Gul, the son of former ISI DG General Hamid Gul, survived an assassination attempt in Islamabad on Friday night.

He remained unhurt in the attack.

“I was attacked near the old Islamabad airport,” Gul told SAMAA TV. “I was driving my jeep when two cars intercepted me, and seven to eight bullets were fired at my vehicle.”

Gul is one of the leaders of Milli Yakjehti and Difa-e-Pakistan councils. He said that he was informed by the various government departments that his name was on the threat list.

The attack on Gul came just a few minutes after JUI-S leader Moulana Samiul Haq was stabbed to death at his Bahria Town residence in Rawalpindi.