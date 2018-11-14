Gwadar will be getting its own railway division

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has agreed to grant land for the construction of Gwadar railway station.

The provincial government will give several acres of land to the railways. “We need 270 to 280 acres additional land as well,” Rasheed said while speaking to the media in Quetta. “There are seven divisions of railways and Gwadar will be declared one.”

He said that the prime minister will lay its foundation whenever he visits Gwadar. He thanked the Balochistan government for providing railways with the land.

The railway minister said that all trains in Balochistan have been restored during his visit to Quetta railway station. He announced that four new passenger trains and two cargo trains will be launched on December 25.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that in future railway will become an asset for the national exchequer and 10,000 jobs will be provided on merit.

Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda said he has two gifts for the people of the province. He announced to install a desalination plant and conduct a water survey through WAPDA. The minister vowed to solve the Sindh-Balochistan water crisis issue by involving the private-public partnership.

The leaders also offered condolences to deputy speaker of the national assembly, Qasim Suri, on his mother’s demise.