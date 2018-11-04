Gujranwala teenager killed for scoring more runs than his friend

November 4, 2018

A friendly match of cricket turned violent after a teenager ending up killing his friend for scoring more runs than him.

Sajid and Idrees had placed a bet to see who will be the highest scorer. Sajid was enraged when 14-year-old Idrees won the bet. He ended up smashing his friend’s head with a bat.

Idrees couldn’t survive the injury and succumbed to death at the hospital. Sajid managed to run away.

A case has been registered and the police are looking for Sajid.

 

 
 
 

