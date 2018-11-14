Kashmir belongs to Pakistan: Shahid Afridi clarifies London remarks

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that he greatly value the struggle of Kashmiris and his comments about Kashmir were taken out of context by the Indian media.

“My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I’m passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris,” Afridi tweeted. “Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights.”

In a separate Tweet, the former cricketer said that Kashmir is an unresolved dispute and “under brutal India occupation”.

“Kashmir belongs to Pakistan,” he said. “Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle.”

His clarification came hours after his remarks in London went viral on social media. “Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir, it can’t control its own 4 provinces”

The cricketer said that Kashmir should neither be given to India, adding that Kashmir could be made an independent country, it will at least stop the bloodshed.