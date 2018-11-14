Kashmir belongs to Pakistan: Shahid Afridi clarifies London remarks

November 14, 2018

File Photo

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that he greatly value the struggle of Kashmiris and his comments about Kashmir were taken out of context by the Indian media.

“My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I’m passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris,” Afridi tweeted. “Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights.”

In a separate Tweet, the former cricketer said that Kashmir is an unresolved dispute and “under brutal India occupation”.

“Kashmir belongs to Pakistan,” he said. “Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle.”

His clarification came hours after his remarks in London went viral on social media. “Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir, it can’t control its own 4 provinces”

The cricketer said that Kashmir should neither be given to India, adding that Kashmir could be made an independent country, it will at least stop the bloodshed.

 

 
 
 

See Also

Monkey kills 12-day-old baby in Agra

November 14, 2018 8:22 pm

Bitter truth: Over 7m people in Pakistan have diabetes

November 14, 2018 1:39 pm

Sexist, racist jokes are not funny: Sonam Kapoor

November 14, 2018 11:15 am

The Netherlands recall embassy staff from Pakistan over threats: FM

November 13, 2018 9:30 pm

Attention parents! Your children could be at risk of contracting pneumonia

November 13, 2018 4:29 pm

Pakistani cyclist peddles to K2 base camp from Multan in 43 days

November 13, 2018 12:14 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.