Grand anti-encroachment operation begins in Karachi’s Saddar

The operation’s first phase was held in Saddar on Monday and encroachments on the footpaths near the Passport office were removed.The KMC used heavy machinery to carry out the operation. A heavy contingent of police was deployed too.The operation is being carried out from Regal Chowk to Empress Market. A meeting was held at Karachi commissioner office to review the preparations.More than 300 illegal shops and constructions will be demolished during the drive.On October 27, the Supreme Court ordered for all encroachments to be removed from Karachi in 15 days. Karachi mayor and commissioner devised a plan to clear the encroachments from Saddar.A monitoring committee will ensure that the encroachers do not occupy the footpaths again. A task force has also been formed.