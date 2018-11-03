Govt decides to help plot owners construct houses under the Apna Ghar scheme

As a part of its Naya Pakistan Apna Ghar Housing Scheme, the government has decided to first help those people construct their houses who already own plots but cannot afford the building material and labour costs.

The decision was made following a meeting held a few days back between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the head of a microfinance organisation called the Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib.

During the meeting, the Akhuwat Foundation head briefed the premier about an uplift project under which the organisation would help those who already own plots but cannot afford the cost of constructing a house. He also offered to provide the government with the data the Akhuwat Foundation has collected.

Subsequently, the prime minister decided to accept assistance from the microfinance organisation and ordered the ministry of housing and works to prepare a feasibility report for the project. It will be taken up in the first phase of the government’s Apna Ghar Housing Scheme.

As part of the project, people owning two, three and five-marla plots will be provided funds for the construction of their houses. The estimated cost for each house is expected to be between Rs0.8 million to Rs1 million.

The Apna Ghar Housing Scheme has been started by the federal government to construct five million houses.

The application forms for the scheme are available on the website of the National Database and Registration Authority and can be submitted until January 2019.