Government’s complaint cell is up and running after a ‘small glitch’

The government set up a separate hotline to deal with the complaints about the recent countrywide protests. Upon dialing the helpline, you would’ve realised that it put you in touch with another person and not the government.

When SAMAA Digital contacted the number, a man picked it up and denied any affiliation with the government. The government had set up the complaint cell on Sunday, asking for people to send videos and pictures of the rioters.

The WhatsApp display picture showed an image of a man’s shoes. However, now it has been changed with the logo of the Government of Pakistan.

A spokesperson of the interior ministry said that there was a glitch with the number but now it has been resolved. “The number is fully functional now,” said an official.

The ministry has said that it received 30,000 pictures and videos, and 40,000 calls on the number.

The provincial governments have been instructed to identify people, register cases and arrest the people involved in arson attacks and damaging private and public properties during the protests.