Government will block smuggled phones by year end, says Fawad Chaudhry

The smuggled smartphones will be blocked after December 31, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday.

However, the minister said that the phones which are currently in use will not be affected by the ban.

Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kartarpur border in Narowal on November 28 for border opening. “It’s a peace initiative by Pakistan,” he added. “The prime minister had said that Pakistan will take two steps towards peace if India takes one, and we will keep our promise.”

On November 22, Pakistan and India had agreed to open Kartarpur corridor to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.

India will build the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to the border with Pakistan. The approval was given in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The open corridor will give the pilgrims easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is located in Kartarpur, Narowal. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak died on September 22, 1539.

Chaudhry said that Kashmir dispute needs to be resolved for long-lasting peace in the region. “Kartarpur will be a visa-free entrance,” he said. “We are making a mechanism and will share it with the media soon.”

Indian journalists will be given visas for the border opening, the information minister said, adding that cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will also visit Kartarpur.