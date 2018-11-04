Government sets up a new cell to register complaints against recent protests

People who suffered damage or destruction during the recent countrywide protests can now file complaints at a new government cell.

You can share pictures and videos of those involved in damaging state and private properties in the name of protests.

The complaint cell’s number is 0331-5480011.

The government has assured to keep the name and number of people sharing videos a secret.

On October 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Pakistan Citizens Portal with the promise of connecting people with the government.

The complaint cell will help the government improve its policy and fight corruption, he said. “We will know what is happening in the country. I will get to know about the performance of my ministers. This is the new era of accountability.”