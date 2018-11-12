Government saves PIA from crash landing with Rs17b bailout package

November 12, 2018

The government has saved the national airline from crash landing with a Rs17.2 billion bailout package.

The decision was approved by the Economic Coordination Committee on Monday. Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired the meeting.

On October 18, Aviation Secretary Mohammad Saqib Aziz said that PIA has been suffering operational losses worth Rs2 billion every month. These losses are in addition to other liabilities, such as bank loans. He said that the loss was a result of the increase in fuel prices, rupee depreciation and overstaffing.

Moreover, the committee has agreed to provide additional gas to Sui Southern and Northern companies.

Gas companies will be provided with an additional 22 million cubic feet per day; of which Sui Southern will get 10 million cubic feet of gas, while Sui Northern will get 12 million cubic feet.

The decision on the approval for gas load management for winters has yet to be approved.

 
 
 

