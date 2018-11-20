Government is making a separate track for motorcyclists on Karachi’s Shahrae Faisal

November 20, 2018

Shahrae Faisal will be turned into a model road with the introduction of a separate lane for motorcyclists.

The bikers will be able to travel on the two-way track from Metropole to Malir Halt without any hindrance. The process of marking the 20-kilometre long lane has started.

Related: Road accident claims lives of two underage boys in Karachi

A designated lane for motorcycles is likely to reduce the number of accidents. Action will be taken against those who will violate rules.

The Sindh government is trying to complete the track till Karsaz before IDEAS 2018 exhibition, which begins on November 27.

 
 
 

