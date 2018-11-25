Government approves policy for protection of country’s ‘vulnerable segments’

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Sunday a social protection framework for the benefit of the country’s vulnerable segments.

A meeting of the Economic Advisory Council was held in the federal capital.

The comprehensive framework aims at overcoming poverty, health, stunted growth, education and empowering the youth.

The policy recommendations focused on acceleration of underutilised areas, including agriculture and housing. The government has been encouraged to use technology to overcome different challenges.

On November 22, Khan gave the approval to draft a policy and work is being done on an emergency basis.

According to the United Nations annual report, 39% of Pakistan’s population lives in poverty. People who earn less than Rs3,030 per month are living below the poverty line.