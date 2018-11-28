From Saddar to Johar, Karachi Urban Lab maps eviction ‘hotspots’

IBA’s Karachi Urban Lab has come up with a basic map of Karachi’s current ‘eviction hotspots’, both commercial and residential, for 2018.

“This map marks spots of all major evictions carried out during the past seven to eight months because of the on-going encroachment drive,” KUL research associate Arsam Saleem told SAMAA Digital. “The information is collected from media reports, field visits and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.”

The basic frame of the map shows that the maximum number of evictions have been made for the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Saddar, mainly near MA Jinnah Road. The map highlights residential areas where people have been served eviction notices such as North Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, Chanesar Goth, Sultanabad and Mehmodabad.

Related: How a tenant became an encroachment in Empress Market

“The map was made to highlight the number of families living in an informal settlement for years and were evicted and how this mass evictions are on the rise,” said Saleem. “At least 50 households per eviction drive were affected; their households, shops and neighbourhood were demolished.”

KUL is a collaborative experiment in critical urban thinking. It is housed in the Department of Social Sciences & Liberal Arts at IBA Karachi.

Related: The World Bank, Empress Market and the Sindh government

The Lab is exploring how communities in Karachi respond to their marginalization in the decision-making processes and resist land evictions and how they are prone to psychological harm and how they can be compensated better.

Along with this investigation, they are working with the affected communities for their rights and entitlements. The field sites include several neighbourhoods such as those in UC-8, Jamshed Town, along with the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

According to KUL, almost 28 neighbourhoods, 4,653 households and approximately 45,000 people will be affected by the upcoming plans to remove encroachments in preparation, particularly for the KCR.