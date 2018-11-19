FreeKaavan: Islamabad zoo’s ‘isolated’ elephant may be released if found suffering from mental health problems

Kaavan, who has been living an isolated life at Islamabad zoo, may finally get some relief and be released soon.

“If his medical examination shows that he is suffering medical health problems, and then he will be released,” said Zoo Director Sohail Khan. However, if he is found to be ‘okay’ then he will stay here, he added.

If released, an international organisation, Free The Wild, will shift him to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary.

Representatives of the organisation have arrived in Islamabad and soon will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the zoo authorities.

An official of the Free The Wild said that this is an important issue for them. “We don’t want any animal to go through what Kawan is feeling,” he remarked.

International organisations expressed their concerns over Kaavan’s health as he has been living in isolation since the last 34 years. His only companion Saheli had died in 2012.

Pakistan was given Kaavan as a diplomatic gift from Sri Lanka. He resides in an enclosure comprising a dilapidated shed and cement pool, which is empty most of the times. Activists have said that Kaavan displays signs of zoochosis, invariant and repetitive behaviour pattern with no apparent function depicted by animals in captivity.

The government and the CDA promised to work to improve his condition but nothing was ever done.

Reporting by Habib Ahmed.