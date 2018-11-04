Four killed in Chitral after part of a glacier falls on them

Four people were killed when part of a glacier fell on them in Chitral’s Shishikoh.

According to the police, all four victims were locals.

They were travelling back to the city with some cattle when the incident occurred. The victims have been identified as Saad Malook, Usman, Momin son of Yousuf and Ameerzada. Momin and Ameerzada were brothers.

Residents converged at the spot after news of the accident spread. The harsh weather hampered efforts to retrieve the bodies from beneath the glacier. They say they are working to retrieve the bodies themselves.

The Chitral police say they have dispatched rescue teams to the scene.