Formalising the informal: Government to gift land to people in Peshawar’s Changrabad

However, not a single house here is legal. The informal settlement is located near the railway tracks and the land belongs to the railways.For as long as it existed, the residents of had only one demand, regularize their settlement. But no one listened to their demands.Finally, the provincial government decided to act on it and paid railways Rs33.8 million for the land. The PTI government has also decided to gift it the residents and gave them the ownership rights.“It’s been 60 years and no one inquired about us,” said a resident, “Only Imran Khan cared for us.”Kamran Bangash, advisor to CM acknowledges that it’s a decades old problem. These are small 90-150 square yards houses and not in very good shape, he said. “Since 1970, they have been demanding the ownership rights.”The government has also allocated Rs112 million to build a boundary wall around the colony.The residents will be ownership papers in a ceremony in mid of December. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to attend the ceremony.