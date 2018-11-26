Food poisoning sends 18 Islamabad madrassa students to hospital

November 26, 2018

As many as 18 madrassa students in Islamabad were hospitalised after eating stale food for breakfast. 

The students have been admitted at the PIMS Hospital.

Fifteen students have been discharged. Three students are still seeking treatment.

Two of the children told SAMAA TV that they were given leftovers for breakfast after which their condition deteriorated.

On September 23, at least 38 students fell ill after eating dinner at a seminary in Jarma, Kohat.

 

 
 
 

