Food on the run: PIA is missing two of its catering trucks

Two food trucks of Pakistan’s national flag carrier have gone missing.

The vehicles, in which food for passengers is cooked, were scheduled to go from Lahore to Sialkot. PIA incurred a huge loss as its catering service was asked to prepare food again.

The CEO has issued a show cause notice to North Food Services Deputy General Manager Hassan Mahmood Qureshi for misuse of the vehicles. The truck drivers were issued fake gate passes on October 1, according to PIA.

Related: Government saves PIA from crash landing with Rs17b bailout package

Qureshi has been charged with misconduct under clauses 75 (a) (t) and (aI) of the PIA Employees (Service and Discipline) Regulations, 1985.

Clause 75(a) pertains to “breach, disregard, disobedience or evasion of applicable laws, rules, regulations, orders or instructions.” Section 75 (t) deals with theft, fraud and dishonesty and Section (aI) prevents employees from unauthorised use of the company’s property, equipment, and tools.

An investigation has been ordered.