Five-year-old killed in Karachi’s Surjani Town after electrical wire falls on him

November 17, 2018

A five-year-old boy was killed in Karachi’s Surjani Town when an electrical wire fell on him. 

Kaiser was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but could not survive the electric shock.  His father says that the wire fell due to the negligence of K-Electric. Residents of the area had complained to K Electric about the damaged wire on Thursday but no action was taken.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and asked Karachi Commissioner Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui for a report.

This is not the first time K-Electric wires have killed people in Karachi. Seven-year-old Aziz of Mawach Goth and 25-year old Noor Ullah of Quaidabad also lost their lives recently due to the electricity supplier’s negligence.

 
 
 

