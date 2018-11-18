Five people killed in road accidents across Pakistan

November 18, 2018

At least five people were killed in different road accidents across Pakistan.

Three people, including a woman, were killed after a passenger coach overturned near Lasbela University, Hub. 12 people were injured.

The vehicle was travelling from Karachi to Quetta.

Two young people were killed after a dumper collided with two motorcycles in Gujranwala’s Samanabad. Two people were injured.

According to the police, the driver of dumper lost control of the vehicle because of speeding. The police have taken the vehicle in their custody, while the driver managed to escape.

The deceased have been identified as Shoaib and Waqas.

Three people miraculously survived a road accident on Okara’s Faisalabad Road. Their car caught fire after a collision with a truck.

 
 
 

