Fishermen Cooperative Society manager Shahid Siddiqui dies of heart attack

November 1, 2018




Shahid Siddiqui passed away before the hearing of Fishermen Cooperative Society corruption case on Thursday.

He worked as the finance manager of the society and is said to be a close aide of former chairperson Nisar Morai.

Siddiqui was arrested for facilitating embezzlement of funds.

He suffered from a heart attack while he was being taken to the court, said Prisons DIG Nasir Aftab. “NAB and anti-corruption establishment were investigating Siddiqui,” he said.

The body will be handed over to his body after the completion of medico-legal formalities.
 
 
 

