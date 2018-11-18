Firefighter injured in New Karachi factory fire

A firefighter was injured in a fire which erupted at a towel factory in the industrial area of New Karachi early Sunday morning.

Six fire vehicles have been sent to the site to douse to flame.

According to rescue authorities, there was no one in the factory when the fire broke out. The reason has yet to be ascertained

Equipment worth millions of rupees has been destroyed.

On November 4, over 25 wood godowns or warehouses caught fire along the main Super Highway in Karachi. They were located near Chakar Hotel.

On October 1, a fire broke out at a building on Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road. It took firefighters over seven hours to grapple with the blaze that is believed to have started in a lower floor. As it was early morning, staff was scant. However, those who were in the building were quickly evacuated.

Nine fire brigade vehicles and one snorkel were deployed and the Navy sent one too.