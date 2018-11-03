FIR lodged in Maulana Samiul Haq’s murder

The FIR of JUI-S leader Maulana Samiul Haq’s murder has been lodged at the Airport police station.

The FIR was registered on behalf of his son.

He was stabbed to death at his Bahria Town residence on Friday. He was taking a nap at the time.

The FIR has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, he sustained 10 to 12 wounds on his shoulders, chest, ear and forehead. The family has said they do not want a postmortem examination to be conducted as it is not according to Sharia.

His funeral will be held today (Saturday) at 3pm in Akora Khattak.

Forensic laboratory workers and investigation officers have collected evidence from Maulana Haq’s room. They lifted fingerprints from some items in the room and have accessed CCTV footage from the housing society’s record room. They also took two of Maulana Haq’s employees into custody for questioning.