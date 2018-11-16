FIR filed against company for negligence after six workers die in Karachi’s Landhi

An FIR was filed on Friday at Karachi’s Shah Latif Town police station against the Honda Atlas management for negligence after six of its workers died in a boiler blast at its factory Landhi.

The blast occurred on Wednesday night due to an increase in the gas pressure of the boiler, according to the FIR.

Seven workers were injured in the blast and were transferred to Civil Hospital, Karachi’s Burns Ward. Six died due to the intensity of their burns.

Those who lost their lives have been identified as Imran, 30, Muhammad Saleem, 35, Khalid, 33, Inayat Ullah, 25, Aamir, 35, and Shadman, 34. Thirty-year-old Faheem 30 survived the blast.