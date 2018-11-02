FIA recovers 35 illegally tampered electronic devices from Peshawar mobile shops

November 2, 2018

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing in Peshawar conducted raids on Friday and recovered 23 illegally tampered with mobile phones, four CPU units and eight other devices.

The team raided mobile phone shops in Bilour Plaza, Peshawar Cantt after receiving information that the owners of the shops were involved in selling unauthorised and illegally tampered with digital equipment, like mobile phones, tablets and computers.

Twenty-three mobiles phones of various companies, four CPUs and eight other devices were recovered during the raid.

The shopkeepers were found involved in the illegal tampering of electronic devices, electronic forgery and unauthorised modifications of smart phone IMEIs. Two accused, Hizbullah son of Shah Wali and Asad Ullah son of Rizwan Ullah, were arrested on the spot and FIRs were filed against them under Section 18 of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 read with sections 420, 473 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

 
 
 

