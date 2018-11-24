FIA gets five-day physical remand of Dr Shahid Masood

The FIA had asked for his 10-day physical remand. However, Masood’s lawyer had argued that a 24-hour remand was enough.Senior Civil Judge Aamir Aziz asked the FIA representatives whether they had completed their inquiry. The FIA representative said that Masood had not surrendered therefore a lot of things had yet to be completed.The judge granted the remand, while ordering that Masood has to be presented in court again on November 28. At the next hearing, his medical report will also be presented.Masood, the former PTV chairperson, was arrested on Friday and is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million. According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.The officials had said earlier that the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.