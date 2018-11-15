Federal cabinet to brief PM Imran Khan on ministers’ progress

The federal cabinet is going to meet today (Thursday) to discuss an 11-point agenda.

Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the meeting will be discussing progress on the 100-day agenda. Ministers will be presenting progress reports from their departments and task forces will also brief the cabinet on their progress.

The cabinet will also be taken into confidence regarding the IMF meetings.

The cabinet is expected to approve the ratification of an agreement on the transfer of convicts between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, as well as the renewal of aerial work licences for Punjab government VIP flights for a year.

A revised National Telecommunication Corporation budget will be put before the cabinet, as will a request for procurement of ICT infrastructure for an e-government programme.

Two divisions will also be seeking approval to sign memorandums of understanding between the ministry of health and the Rwanda ministry of health, as well as on cooperation in disaster management between the NDMA and its Afghan counterpart. The cabinet meeting will also discuss the additional charge of managing director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.