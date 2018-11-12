Fake accounts case: Anwar Majeed’s son complains of ‘deteriorating’ health after top court hints arrest

“We left you because of your mother and wife,” the top judge told Nimr Majeed. “We are letting you go again because of them.On October 28, Nimr was released from FIA’s custody a day after being arrested. He was taken into custody from outside the Supreme Court in a case relating to Rs11 billion worth of sugar going missing from Omni Group sugar mills.Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that they have proof that the Omni Group laundered money. The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice of Rs35 billion being allegedly laundered through fake accounts at three banks in Sindh“All of this is the nation's money... the money which has been sent abroad should be returned and the case will be wrapped up,” he said.The court rejected the joint investigation team’s plea asking a month more for investigation. The team has been given two weeks instead.The prosecution's lawyer said that the two witnessed called by the JIT have been kidnapped. “I knew many people will disappear after being summoned,” said the top judge. “We need to investigate if the witnesses were kidnapped or they left willingly.”Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that Sindh police harass the witnesses. “How can anyone be rescued safely?”The court issued a notice to Sindh IG and asked for his reply. The next hearing will be held on November 17, Saturday, at the Lahore Registry.