Fake accounts case: Anwar Majeed’s son complains of ‘deteriorating’ health after top court hints arrest

November 12, 2018




Anwar Majeed’s son complained of deteriorating health after the top court hinted his arrest in fake accounts case.

“We left you because of your mother and wife,” the top judge told Nimr Majeed. “We are letting you go again because of them.

On October 28, Nimr was released from FIA’s custody a day after being arrested. He was taken into custody from outside the Supreme Court in a case relating to Rs11 billion worth of sugar going missing from Omni Group sugar mills.

Related: Anwar Majeed’s son Nimr released from FIA custody

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that they have proof that the Omni Group laundered money. The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice of Rs35 billion being allegedly laundered through fake accounts at three banks in Sindh

“All of this is the nation's money... the money which has been sent abroad should be returned and the case will be wrapped up,” he said.

The court rejected the joint investigation team’s plea asking a month more for investigation. The team has been given two weeks instead.

The prosecution's lawyer said that the two witnessed called by the JIT have been kidnapped. “I knew many people will disappear after being summoned,” said the top judge. “We need to investigate if the witnesses were kidnapped or they left willingly.”

Related: No more hospital beds for Anwar Majeed, his son and Hussain Lawai

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that Sindh police harass the witnesses. “How can anyone be rescued safely?”

The court issued a notice to Sindh IG and asked for his reply. The next hearing will be held on November 17, Saturday, at the Lahore Registry.

 
 
 
 

See Also

6m sacks of sugar went missing from Omni Group’s mills, court told

November 12, 2018 8:08 pm

PM Imran Khan issued notices in Zulfi Bukhari disqualification case

November 12, 2018 12:30 pm

Supreme Court delists fake degree case against NAB DG Shahzad Saleem

November 10, 2018 8:49 pm

Top court stays PHC ruling on 68 terrorists convicted by military court

November 9, 2018 9:01 pm

Supreme Court to hear fake degree case against NAB DG Shahzad Saleem

November 9, 2018 5:32 pm

Conflicting reports on Aasia Bibi’s presence in Pakistan

November 8, 2018 2:03 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.