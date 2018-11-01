Fake account alert! The religious affairs minister has not been tweeting against the Aasia Bibi verdict

A fake account using the name of the religious affairs minister has been tweeting against the Aasia Bibi verdict since Monday.

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Noorul Qadri clarified that the account does not belong to him, reported PTV News.

“I don’t have a Twitter account. The account in my name is fake and it does not belong to me,” he said.

He said that he has informed the Federal Investigation Agency of this.

The user of the fake account criticised the verdict for not thinking about the sentiments of the country’s Muslim population. “Why are the courts forcing the people to take the law in their hands?”

The account has been operational since August 24 and is functioning under the name of Noor Ul Haq Qadri. Its description reads: “Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony | NA-43 | Naya Pakistan.” The account has 1,468 followers.