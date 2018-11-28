Faisalabad students can’t ask for extra paper in their Matric, Inter exams anymore

November 28, 2018




Students in Faisalabad need to get to the point, at least in their exams. The Board of Intermediary and Secondary Education, Faisalabad has decided that it won’t be giving students any extra answer sheets during exams.

The board has issued a notification to all schools, informing them of its new one student, one answer sheet policy.

Students sitting for their Matriculation exams will get 24-page answer booklets while students sitting for their Intermediate exams will get 32-page booklets.

The board has also banned students from leaving extra lines and writing.

Officials say they are doing this to curb cheating. A board official told SAMAA TV that whenever they have caught members of the “copying mafia” they have asked for extra sheets.

The official said that the students that know what to write do so in a concise manner. They should be able to answer the questions in those 24 and 32-page booklets, he said, adding that students who write irrelevant things in their answer sheets are penalised.
 
 
 

