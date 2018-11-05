Faisalabad security guard thwarts robbery attempt at petrol pump

A brave security guard foiled a robbery attempt at a petrol pump in Faisalabad early Sunday morning.

Five gunmen arrived at a petrol pump in Ghulamabad with the intention of robbing people there. They hit the guard, Muhammad Rafiq, on his head with a pistol, but he threw engine oil cans at them and scared them away.

The security guard sustained minor injuries.

The petrol pump owner has requested the police to carry out an investigation.
 
 
 

