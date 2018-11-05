Expat Pakistanis help collect Rs280m for dam

Pakistanis in Europe have responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dam fund collection call.

“The second round for collecting funds for the dams has reached its completion,” said PTI leader Faisal Javed. “Overseas Pakistanis have helped collect Rs280 million.”

Three European countries, Denmark, Norway, and Greece, have helped raise Rs120 million while Belgium, France, and Austria have helped raise Rs60 million. Dubai has raised Rs100 million.

The third round of fund-raising for the Mohmand and Bhasha dams will start soon.