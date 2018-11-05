Expat Pakistanis help collect Rs280m for dam

November 5, 2018

Pakistanis in Europe have responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dam fund collection call.

“The second round for collecting funds for the dams has reached its completion,” said PTI leader Faisal Javed. “Overseas Pakistanis have helped collect Rs280 million.”

Three European countries, Denmark, Norway, and Greece, have helped raise Rs120 million while Belgium, France, and Austria have helped raise Rs60 million. Dubai has raised Rs100 million.

The third round of fund-raising for the Mohmand and Bhasha dams will start soon.

 
 
 

See Also

CPEC will connect China, Middle East and Gulf states: PM Khan

November 5, 2018 9:26 am

We can learn more from China than any other country in the world: PM Imran Khan

November 4, 2018 11:23 am

Govt will take all steps necessary to ensure Aasia Bibi’s safety: information minister

November 3, 2018 8:14 pm

Govt decides to help plot owners construct houses under the Apna Ghar scheme

November 3, 2018 3:22 pm

PM Khan congratulates cricket team on winning 11th consecutive T20 series

November 3, 2018 1:42 pm

NHA auctions off 35 vehicles but doesn’t hand over the car papers

November 3, 2018 1:34 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Swat Swag

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.