Eight killed, 26 injured in traffic collision on the Indus Highway near Dadu

November 8, 2018




Eight people were killed and 26 injured in a traffic collision on the Indus Highway near Dadu.

A passenger coach travelling from Larkana to Karachi collided with a trailer.

Of the eight people who were killed, one was a woman. Four of the 26 injured are in critical condition.

Related: Eight killed, 19 injured in road accident in Khuzdar

An emergency has been imposed at Civil Hospital, Dadu, where the injured people were taken.

SSP Pervez Umrani said there are men, women and children among the injured. He said the driver fled the scene.
 
 
 

