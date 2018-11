Eight people were killed and 19 injured after two buses collided in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan on Saturday.

The passengers were travelling from Quetta to Karachi for a wedding. Seven of the people who died belonged to a single family from Jaffarabad. The injured and bodies have been transferred to Karachi.

According to the Levies, the incident took place late at night. The injured people are no longer in critical condition.