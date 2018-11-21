At least 13 injured in Chaman mosque blast

At least 13 people have been wounded in an attack on a mosque in Balochistan’s Chaman city, police said Wednesday.

Jama Masjid Chaman is the city’s biggest mosque located at Taj Road. The injured have been shifted to hospital.

The prayer leader was also among the injured.

I was leading the Maghrib prayers when the blast took place, Hafiz Matiullah, the mosque’s prayer leader told SAMAA TV.

The DPO of Chaman said that the nature of the blast has yet to be ascertained and a forensic team has been called in.

Police and other security forces have surrounded the area.