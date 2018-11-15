ECP orders re-poll in PB-26 Quetta after winner revealed to be an Afghan national

November 15, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered on Thursday re-polling in Quetta’s PB-26 constituency after MPA Ahmed Ali Kohzad’s election was declared null and void because he is an Afghan national.

The ECP announced the decision on an application filed by Maulana Wali Muhammad Turabi, the losing candidate in PB-26.

According a report by NADRA, Kohzad is an Afghan citizen.

Related: Balochistan voters head to the polls for by-elections in PB-5, NA-258

The ECP also rejected Turabi’s petition asking to be declared the winner in light of the decision.

Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi remarked that there was no such provision in the law that the runner up be declared successful if the winning candidate is disqualified. “How can a candidate be imposed on people who did not vote for him?” he asked.

Kohzad is the secretary general of the Hazara Democratic Party. In the July 25 general elections, he was elected as a member of the Balochistan Assembly. The Balochistan High Court allowed him to contest the election after the returning officer raised objections to his candidacy.

 
 
 

See Also

The Quetta police want all motorcyclists to start wearing helmets

November 11, 2018 1:06 pm

US midterm elections: Republicans hold the Senate, Democrats secure House victory

November 7, 2018 9:03 am

Declan James and Leo Au reach Balochistan International Squash League semis

November 6, 2018 3:10 pm

Balochistan International Squash League begins in Quetta

November 3, 2018 1:45 pm

NHA auctions off 35 vehicles but doesn’t hand over the car papers

November 3, 2018 1:34 pm

Eight killed, 19 injured in road accident in Khuzdar

November 3, 2018 12:36 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.