ECP orders re-poll in PB-26 Quetta after winner revealed to be an Afghan national

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered on Thursday re-polling in Quetta’s PB-26 constituency after MPA Ahmed Ali Kohzad’s election was declared null and void because he is an Afghan national.

The ECP announced the decision on an application filed by Maulana Wali Muhammad Turabi, the losing candidate in PB-26.

According a report by NADRA, Kohzad is an Afghan citizen.

The ECP also rejected Turabi’s petition asking to be declared the winner in light of the decision.

Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi remarked that there was no such provision in the law that the runner up be declared successful if the winning candidate is disqualified. “How can a candidate be imposed on people who did not vote for him?” he asked.

Kohzad is the secretary general of the Hazara Democratic Party. In the July 25 general elections, he was elected as a member of the Balochistan Assembly. The Balochistan High Court allowed him to contest the election after the returning officer raised objections to his candidacy.