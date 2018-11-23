ECP announces PB-26 Quetta re-poll on December 31

November 23, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule for the by-election on the PB-26 Quetta seat. Polling will be held on December 31.

Candidates can submit their nomination papers between November 26 and 28. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be completed by December 3.

Complaints and objections against the nomination papers can be submitted to the appellate tribunal till December 6.

Related: ECP orders re-poll in PB-26 Quetta after winner revealed to be an Afghan national

The ECP ordered on November 15 a re-poll in Quetta’s PB-26 constituency after MPA Ahmed Ali Kohzad’s election was declared null and void because he is an Afghan national.

The ECP announced the decision on an application filed by Maulana Wali Muhammad Turabi, the losing candidate in PB-26. According to a report by NADRA, Kohzad is an Afghan citizen.

Kohzad is the secretary general of the Hazara Democratic Party. In the July 25 general elections, he was elected as a member of the Balochistan Assembly. The Balochistan High Court allowed him to contest the election after the returning officer raised objections to his candidacy.

 
 
 

