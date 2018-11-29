Dr Shahid Masood sent to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand

November 29, 2018




Anchorperson and former managing director of PTV Dr Shahid Masood has been sent to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

After the completion of his five-day physical remand, the FIA presented him before a duty judge on Thursday.

The FIA had requested an extension in his physical remand, however, the judge denied its request and sent the former PTV head to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand instead.

Related: Judge issues arrest warrants for Dr Shahid Masood in mobile snatching case

Masood, the former PTV chairperson, was arrested on Friday and is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million. According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The officials had said earlier that the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.
 
 
 

