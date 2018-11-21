Dr Farooq Sattar meets Afaq Ahmed after 27 years

Dr Farooq Sattar, the disgruntled MQM-P leader, met Mohair Qaumi Movement’s chief Afaq Ahmed in Malir’s Jinnah Square area on Tuesday night.

The meeting drew to an end a 27-year long-rivalry between two factions of the MQM.

The two leaders were on a separate visit to Malir’s Jinnah Square when they faced each other.

Instead of avoiding each other Sattar and Ahmed greeted each other warmly and exchanged smiles.

Ahmed was MQM supremo Altaf Hussain’s close aide in the 80s. However, he left the MQM after developing serious differences with his leaders in the early 90s and launched his own political party.

Several hundred people were killed in clashes between the two groups in the 90s.