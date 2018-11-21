Dr Farooq Sattar meets Afaq Ahmed after 27 years

November 21, 2018

Dr Farooq Sattar, the disgruntled MQM-P leader, met Mohair Qaumi Movement’s chief Afaq Ahmed in Malir’s Jinnah Square area on Tuesday night.

The meeting drew to an end a 27-year long-rivalry between two factions of the MQM.

The two leaders were on a separate visit to Malir’s Jinnah Square when they faced each other.

Instead of avoiding each other Sattar and Ahmed greeted each other warmly and exchanged smiles.

Ahmed was MQM supremo Altaf Hussain’s close aide in the 80s. However, he left the MQM after developing serious differences with his leaders in the early 90s and launched his own political party.

Several hundred people were killed in clashes between the two groups in the 90s.

 
 
 

See Also

Two killed, nine injured in explosion in Karachi’s Quaidabad

November 17, 2018 8:28 am

ATC indicts Farooq Sattar, other MQM-P leaders in media house attack case

November 3, 2018 1:28 pm

FIA to approach Interpol for Altaf Hussain’s red warrants in Imran Farooq murder case

October 30, 2018 10:27 am

Farooq Sattar embarks on a mission to ‘make MQM an ideological party again’

October 26, 2018 10:20 pm

Updates: Polling ends for three seats in Karachi, Peshawar

October 21, 2018 5:00 pm

By-elections on provincial, national assembly seats in Karachi to be held today

October 21, 2018 12:15 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.