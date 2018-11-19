Dolphin force foils bank robbery in Lahore, saves Rs90m, 20kg of gold

November 19, 2018

The Dolphin Force foiled an attempted bank robbery in Lahore’s Ghazi Chowk  area on Monday where thieves tried to make away with millions of rupees and 20kg of gold.

Four robbers in Lahore entered a private bank with the help of the security guards and broke into lockers, filling their bags with cash and jewellery. They also sprayed paint on the CCTV cameras before breaking the lockers inside the bank.

While the robbers were busy looting the bank, the Dolphin Force and Police Response Unit were alerted and surrounded the bank. After minor resistance, the robbers surrendered and have been arrested.

A total of Rs90 million in foreign and local currency and 20kg of gold jewellery was recovered from the robbers. The robbers are being interrogated and an FIR has been registered.

 
 
 

