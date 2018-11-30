Dollar sees highest-ever rise, jumps to Rs143.5

The dollar saw a Rs9.5 rise Friday morning, jumping to Rs143.5 in the interbank market. This is the highest ever level the dollar has reached and the highest intraday gain in its history.

The last highest rate was Rs136. On November 29, the dollar closed at Rs134. The second highest intraday gain was Rs9.26 on October 9.

The State Bank of Pakistan has acknowledged the dollar’s rise but said that it cannot comment until the end of the day when the dollar settles. The day ends at around 3:30pm or 4pm.

“There is certainly this movement in the market but we can’t comment on what the exact rate is. We will know by day end where it settles,” it said. The central bank also said that the rise is due to a gap in the demand and supply of dollars in the market.

The State Bank currently has $8 billion in dollar reserves. Since the injection of dollars by Saudi Arabia, there have been no additional packages received by Pakistan. The move comes after the delay in the IMF package negotiations. The expected package was delayed and Finance Minister Asad Umar said Pakistan isn’t in a rush and has two months to finalise the deal.

The news caused panic in the market. The reason why the dollar is going up so rapidly is that the SBP used to sell dollars in the market to increase its supply and bring the rate down when demand was high and isn’t doing so anymore because it doesn’t have enough dollars.

