Dam fund fundraiser in Norway raises Rs80 million in two hours

Pakistanis in Norway helped raise up to Rs80 million in two hours at the Pakistan Dams Fund Raiser in Oslo, Norway. The fundraiser was organised on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistanis living in Norway. This was the largest amount raised for the dam fund.

Senator Faisal Jawed took to Twitter to thank the Pakistani embassy in Norway and the community on behalf of PM Imran Khan for their support and enthusiasm.

Hats off to Pakistanis living in Norway – Contributed Rs. 8 Crores in 2 hours at Pakistan Dams Fund Raiser in Oslo. One of the biggest events of overseas Pakistanis held in Europe. Well-done Embassy of Pakistan, PTI & Pakistani Community in Norway. #DamsFundRaiser #WaterForLife pic.twitter.com/DDScMVp0jz — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 2, 2018

A bat signed by the premier was also auctioned at the event.