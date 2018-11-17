CTD registers FIR in Quaidabad explosion case under Anti-Terrorism Act

November 17, 2018

The Counter-Terrorism Department registered on Saturday an FIR against unknown suspects involved in a bomb blast in Karachi’s Quaidabad Friday night.

Two people were killed and nine others injured in the explosion near the Quaidabad Bridge.

The FIR was registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

An explosive device was planted under a fruit seller’s cart, CTD and BDS officials told SAMAA TV.  According to the BDS, it was a timed explosion. A second bomb found in a food container near the site of the explosion was disarmed.

 
 
 

