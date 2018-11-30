Court restores petition pertaining to Rs90b corruption in Larkana development projects

The Sindh High Court restored on Friday a petition pertaining to Rs90 billion corruption in Larkana development projects.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the petitioner why he had taken back his petition? He told the court that he was forced to do so as his brother was kidnapped.

The court has issued notices to the respondents. The judge took up the petition and remarked that the case will be investigated. “We will hold the people responsible for this accountable,” he remarked.

Related: Khursheed Shah occupied Hindu community’s land in Sukkur, PTI MNA tells SC

Moreover, PPP leader Khursheed Shah has been accused of occupying the land of the Hindu community in Sukkur. The accusations were made by PTI MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani in the Supreme Court on Friday. He remarked that Shah is among the people who have occupied the land.

The court has summoned a detailed report on the Hindu community’s properties in Sindh. Sindh Additional Advocated General said that the standing committee, headed by the IG, has sent the complaints to relevant forums.