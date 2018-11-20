Court rejects Punjab police’s plea to exhume Maulana Sami’s body

November 20, 2018

A civil judge has rejected a plea by the Punjab Police to exhume the body of Maulana Samiul Haq.

Maulana Samiul Haq, the chief of his own faction of the JUI, was murdered in his Rawalpindi house on November 2.

The court rejected the police’s request in light of a decree by the clerics of Darul Uloom Haqqania.

Related story: Blood found in Maulana Samiul Haq’s bathroom wasn’t his: police report

The family of Maulana Haq also declined to allow an exhumation.

Hamidul Haq, his son, said the police had failed to trace the killers of his father.

Such applications were part of delay tactics, he said, adding that the exhumation of a body was un-Islamic.

 
 
 

