Court extends Saad Rafique’s interim bail till Dec 5

A court has extended the bail of Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother till December 5, Wednesday.

The Lahore High Court was hearing the petitions of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi, was informed that the NAB chairperson has issued their arrests in the Paragon housing case. When the court asked the NAB’s investigating officer about the arrest, he couldn’t provide them with a valid reason for it.

Former railways minister remarked that Imran Khan is taking revenge in the name of accountability.

On October 6, the accountability bureau arrested opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif for his involvement in the Ashiana housing scam. He allegedly cancelled the contract of a company that won the bidding for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and awarded it to another company, Lahore Casa Developers.

This caused a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer. Lahore Casa Developers is a proxy of Paragon City, which is said to be owned by Rafique.