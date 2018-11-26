Court extends Saad Rafique’s interim bail till Dec 5

November 26, 2018

A court has extended the bail of Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother till December 5, Wednesday.

The Lahore High Court was hearing the petitions of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi, was informed that the NAB chairperson has issued their arrests in the Paragon housing case. When the court asked the NAB’s investigating officer about the arrest, he couldn’t provide them with a valid reason for it.

Related: Saad Rafique, brother escape arrest by approaching LHC

Former railways minister remarked that Imran Khan is taking revenge in the name of accountability.

On October 6, the accountability bureau arrested opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif for his involvement in the Ashiana housing scam. He allegedly cancelled the contract of a company that won the bidding for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and awarded it to another company, Lahore Casa Developers.

This caused a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer. Lahore Casa Developers is a proxy of Paragon City, which is said to be owned by Rafique.

 
 
 

See Also

NAB tortures people in custody, says Mujahid Kamran

November 16, 2018 6:26 pm

Hussain and Hasan Nawaz might be placed on ECL when they return

November 14, 2018 12:18 pm

Rawalpindi police arrest suspect involved in retired LHC judge’s murder

November 8, 2018 5:54 pm

Lahore’s Mall Road blocked as lawyers call for the formation of district benches

November 7, 2018 2:08 pm

Khursheed Shah wants the PM to say what’s going on, but not say it

November 1, 2018 2:36 pm

Saad Rafique, brother escape arrest by approaching LHC

October 24, 2018 10:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.