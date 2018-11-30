Counter-terrorism investigators to record statements Monday in APS judicial commission

The judicial commission for an inquiry into the Army Public School attack has summoned officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department to record their statements on December 3.

Muhammad Imran Khan, a focal person for the judicial commission, said on Friday that the commission has recorded the statements of more than 90 people, including parents, school staff and witnesses and injured students.

Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, a serving judge of the Peshawar High Court, is conducting the inquiry.

Related: SC forms commission to investigate APS Peshawar attack

Around 147 people, including 132 students, were martyred in the attack by militants affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on December 16, 2014.

Now, the commission had summoned CTD officials, who had lodged the FIR and carried out an investigation.

The focal person said that the CTD has already submitted the record and investigation report into the attack to the commission.

The judicial commission was formed on the orders of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. He issued the orders during his visit to SC Peshawar Registry after hearing grievances of the parents, mostly mothers, of the martyred students.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth then put Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in charge of the judicial inquiry.

The Supreme Court had, on October 5, ordered the formation of the commission. It has six weeks to complete its report.